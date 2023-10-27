Thiruvananthapuram: A day after Shashi Tharoor's speech at the IUML event triggered a controversy, Mahallu Empowerment Mission has excluded him from its Palestine solidarity campaign scheduled for Monday. The Congress MP was invited to inaugurate the event in Thiruvananthapuram. But as he landed in a controversy over terming Hamas in Gaza as terrorists, the organisers of the event were forced to avoid him from the event.

Mahallu Empowerment Mission has officially confirmed this decision and claimed that Tharoor's speech favouring Israel is against their community policy. It is learnt that they will invite another Congress leader to inaugurate the event.



Mahallu Empowerment Mission is a community of 32 Muslim Jamaats or congregations. Many pro-Palestinian groups and people criticised Tharoor for his remark against Hamas.

Tharoor was the chief guest of the IUML event held in Kozhikode on Thursday for denouncing the reported indiscriminate killings of civilians, including women and children, in the Israeli attack on the Gaza strip.

Tens of thousands of IUML supporters took part in the Palestine Solidarity Human Rights rally, inaugurated by IUML leader Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal in Kozhikode

Addressing the event, Tharoor said that innocent women and children had suffered casualties, initially in Israel and subsequently in Gaza, and emphasised the imperative of ending this conflict. The Thiruvananthapuram MP underscored India's historical commitment to peace, tracing it back to the era of Mahatma Gandhi.

"We have always stood for a permanent solution to this crisis," he said.

In unequivocal terms, Tharoor also condemned the attack carried out by the Palestinian armed group Hamas in Israel on October 7, describing it as an 'act of terror'.

"On October 7, terrorists attacked Israel and claimed 1,400 lives. Two hundred individuals were taken hostage. In response, Israel killed 6,000 people. The bombing continues," he had said.

Facing backlash over the remark against Hamas, Tharoor claimed that he had taken a stance in favour of Palestine and he does not agree with the propagation of just one sentence from his speech, which he made at the IUML rally.

(with PTI inputs)