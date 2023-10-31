Aymanam accident: SWTD boat taken into custody; minister faces protest

Kottayam: The Kottayam Police on Tuesday took into custody the SWTD boat that on Monday collided with a country-boat claiming the life of a 12-year-old girl at Aymanam.

The Kerala Ports Department will conduct a fitness examination of the State Water Transport Department (SWTD) boat that is now docked at Kodimatha Jetty near the Kottayam West Police Station.

“Based on the report by the Ports Department, a decision on whether to escalate the case from unnatural death to more serious charges will be made,” an official said. The boat operated along the Kumarakom-Maniyaparambu route

Earlier in the day, the Kareemadom Village in Ayamanam witnessed some tense moments when Minister for Cooperation, V N Vasavan, reached the residence of Anashwara to pay his respects to the accident victim.

On seeing the minister, a section of residents erupted in protest, demanding road access to the location. According to the protesters, the mishap would not have happened had there been a road to the location. According to them, Anashwara had to relyon the country-boat service due to the unavailability of road.

The situation escalated as LDF workers in the region sought to resist the protesters, leading to a heated exchange of words. The protests ended after the minister promised to explore the possibility of constructing a road to the location.

Anashwara, a class 7 student at Vechoor, drowned in the Pennar River near Koladichira around 8.15 am on Monday. The girl, who was standing on board, fell into the water on the impact of the collision. Her body was fished out from a spot near the accident site a few hours later.