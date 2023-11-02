Cancel pro-Palestine rally in Malappuram or face disciplinary action: KPCC warns Aryadan Shoukath

Malappuram: Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has demanded the Aryadan Muhammed faction in Malappuram to cancel its pro-Palestine event scheduled for Friday or face disciplinary action.

In a strongly-worded letter addressed to Aryadan Shoukath, son of the late leader Aryadan Muhammed, on the eve of the rally, KPCC said misusing a 'solidarity with Palestine' event as a cover for factional disputes was deplorable.

Last month, Onmanorama reported the Aryadan faction's idea of organising the rally as an exhibition of strength to reclaim its clutch in the district.

Interestingly, the Malappuram District Congress Committee stole a march over the Aryadan faction by hosting a pro-Palestine rally on October 30. Shoukath, who is a member of the party, attended the event.

The KPCC has warned the Shoukath group to cancel the 'parallel' event that is planned under the banner of Aryadan Muhammed Foundation.

“The KPCC reprimanded you in the past when you organised factional events using the name of Aryadan Muhammed, who was a highly respected leader of the party. Such repeated actvities of dissent in the name of Aryadan Muhammed, who greatly loved and respected the party, cannot be tolerated,” the KPCC letter said.

"...pull out of the parallel event tomorrow. If you ignore the leadership's warning, the party will be forced to take displinary action on you," said the letter addressed to Shoukath, signed by KPCC General Secretary T U Radhakrishnan, and copied to DCC President VS Joy.

Aryadan group to go ahead

The Aryadan camp has claimed that it hasn't received an order from the KPCC and plans to go ahead with the rally.

“We will conduct the rally tomorrow. But we have not yet finalised the list of leaders who would attend,” said a prominent member of the Aryadan group. They are hopeful of getting the support of around 15,000 followers.