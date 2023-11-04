Aluva child rape and murder: Court to pronounce verdict today

Kochi: The Ernakulam POCSO court will pronounce its verdict in the case related to the abduction, rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in Aluva today (November 4, Saturday). Ashfaq Alam, a labourer from Bihar with a criminal history, is the lone accused in the case. All eyes are on the verdict which will be pronounced on the 100th day of the brutal rape and murder.



Manorama News reported that a team of police took the accused from the jail around 9.15 am on Saturday. The court is expected to pronounce its verdict by 11 am. It is learnt that quantum of sentence will not be pronounced on Saturday. The trial, which started on October 4, was completed in 26 days.

It was on July 28 that Ashfaq abducted the child of a couple from Bihar and brutally raped her before torturing her to death. On the morning of July 29, her body was found tied in a sack in the Aluva market area. The accused, who is a drug addict, gave the minor juice mixed with intoxicants with the intention of raping and later killing her.

Ashfaq has been charged with murder, rape, abduction and destroying evidence. A total of 41 witnesses were examined in the case. Ashfaq was tried with the assistance of an interpreter. The police wrapped up the investigation in the case and filed the chargesheet in court within 30 days. Justice K Soman of the special court heard the case.