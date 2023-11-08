Clashes erupt at TVM's Manaveeyam Veedhi again, woman injured

Thiruvananthapuram: Manaveeyam Veedhi, the 180 metre road stretch from Museum Vellayambalam Road to the Althara junction, here witnessed clashes once again on Tuesday night.

According to sources, a group of drunkards reached the place around midnight and pelted stones at the police. A woman from Nettayam was injured in the stone pelting. Police took four people hailing from Neyyatinkara and Nettayam into custody following the incident.

Cops had shifted the group to Althara area when the intoxicated men who were dancing and singing began displaying violent behavior. They were also pushing chairs aside. The group pelted stones after this.

This is the tenth reported incident of violence since Manaveeyam Veethi opened for nightlife after renovations. Museum police has already submitted a report to the City Commissioner demanding a curb on cultural events in Manaveeyam Veedhi. They have suggested that no programmes be allowed to be held in the area after midnight, make registration mandatory for participants of an event, ban loudspeakers after midnight, and permit only one cultural programme to be held at a time. The report also stated that the current situation would pose a security problem.