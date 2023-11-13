Police confirm death of missing Kozhikode woman; accused arrested

Kozhikode: The Kasaba police here on Monday confirmed that Sainaba (53), who went missing from Kuttikkattoor, was murdered by her friend Samad on November 7. A team of police recovered her body from a gorge on the Nadukani-Gudalur stretch on Monday. Following the scientific examination of the decomposed body, the police confirmed that the deceased was Sainaba.



Police officially recorded the arrest of Samad, a native of Malappuram's Tanur after recovering the body. He will be taken to Kasaba police station by Monday evening.

Meanwhile, a search is on for his accomplice Sulaiman who reportedly helped him strangle the woman to death.

In his statement to police, Samad confessed that he murdered the woman for money and gold. It was on Monday morning, that Samad surrendered before Kasaba police claiming responsibility for Sainaba's murder. He told the police that he killed the woman and dumped her body in a gorge. Soon, a team of police rushed to the spot where the body was dumped. During the search, the police found the body and took it for scientific examination.

Planned murder



On November 7, Samad and Sulaiman took Sainaba in a car offering her Rs 10,000 for taking care of a bedridden person at Tanur. Samad had planned to kill her at his residence. As his wife and daughter returned home from the hospital, he changed the plan. He told Sainaba that they should go back to Kozhikode as a family member reached the bedridden man's home. When the car was crossing Areekode, Sulaiman strangled Sainaba to death. Later, the duo destroyed Sainaba's phones and bag. Samad also told police that Sulaiman and his men snatched Sainaba's gold from him.