'Aadu Thoma' style robbery at Kozhikode petrol pump, probe on

Kozhikode: A three-member gang's unique robbery at a petrol pump in the wee hours of Friday have reminded many of 'Aadu Thoma', Mohanlal's character in the Malayalam movie Spadikam.

The three men robbed the employee at the Hindustan Petroleum pump in Mangad, Omassery shortly after 2am on Friday. They stole the money in his pocket after sprinkling chilly powder into his eyes and covering his face with a mundu (dhothi).

While one man distracted the employee with conversation, the other two overpowered him. According to reports, a sum of Rs 10,000 was lost. "He lost the amount what he had in his pocket," said Kozhikode district petrol dealers association representative Shameem.

The petrol pump was deserted due to the late hour. Though there was another staff member at the pump, he did not notice the theft until his colleague intimated him about the matter. CCTV visuals of the robbery has surfaced. Police have registered case and investigation is underway.