CPI leader and fomer Karunagappally MLA R Ramachandran passes away

Kochi: Former Karunagapally MLA and CPI state council member R Ramachandran passed away on Tuesday. He died at a private hospital in Kochi on Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment for liver-related ailments.

The cremation will be held at 10 am on Wednesday at his Karunagappally residence. Public can pay homage to the leader at CPI Kollam district committee office, and Chavara and Karunagappally mandalam committee offices.

Ramachandran was the CPI candidate from Karunagappally constituency in the last assembly elections. He also served as CPI's Kollam district secretary for a long time. He also served as the LDF convenor.