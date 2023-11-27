Rs 5,744.89 cr amassed for CMDRF not spent on relief ops alone

Thiruvananthapuram: The highest amount to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) was raised during the tenure of the first Pinarayi Government. While a part of the fund was raised through aggressive campaigns, the rest was raised through mandatory contributions.

The government amassed a sum of Rs 5,744.89 crore during the COVID-19 pandemic and two floods. Of this, Rs 3,096.33 crore was collected directly from the people during the 2018 and 2019 floods. A sum of Rs 1,229.89 crore was also raised through the salary challenge.

However, the money was not spent entirely on relief operations. Supplyco's Onam expenses, which the government should naturally pay for, and the spending for the housing scheme of the co-operative department were accounted for in the relief fund.

The fisheries department's ‘Punargeham’ rehabilitation scheme for fishermen and the assistance to be provided by the industries department to small-scale industrialists have also been made part of the CMDRF. Funds were also given from this fund for the printing of textbooks.

The State Disaster Relief Fund and the cooperative department's funds have all been transferred to the CM’s Distress Relief Fund. These figures gain prominence when the CPM reiterates that Pinarayi Government has given the maximum aid from CMDRF. When the Opposition UDF (United Democratic Front) compared the mass contact program held during its reign with that of the ongoing Nava Kerala Sadas by the LDF (Left Democratic Front), the CPM had retorted by arguing that more money was spent by the CMDRF during the LDF Government's tenure.

Out of the total Rs 4,912.45 crore collected in 2018 and 2019, Rs 772.38 crore was not spent. According to figures from the CMDRF portal, only Rs 4,140.07 was spent on flood relief.