Malappuram man, nephew drown in Chaliyar river

Malappuram: In a tragic incident, a man and his nephew drowned in the Chaliyar river here on Sunday evening. The deceased are Ponnempadam native Jowhar and his nephew Muhammed Nabhan. Their four relatives had a narrow escape as some people rushed to the scene and rescued them.



The six family members met with the accident while bathing in the river ghat near Vazhayur here. According to reports, they got trapped in a strong undercurrent while bathing. Though four of them were rescued by the persons in the nearby canoes, Jowhar and Nabhan went missing. Police, fire force and other rescue teams reached the spot and launched a search for the two immediately.

The body of Nabhan was recovered from the river at around 8 pm. A boatman found the second body after some time. The mortal remains of the duo were shifted to Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital mortuary.