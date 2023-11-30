Autistic man charred to death, mother succumbs to burns from fire at house in Ambalappuzha

Alappuzha: A 35-year-old autistic man was charred to death in a fire at his residence near the Sree Krishna Swami Temple at Ambalappuzha here on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Makamveettil Mahesh. His mother, 63-year-old Shobha, who was hospitalised with severe burns later succumbed to the injuries.



The incident took place in the afternoon when neighbours noticed flames and plumes of thick, black smoke rising from their house. Both Mahesh and Shobha were rushed to the Government Medical College at Vandanam. Mahesh was declared brought dead.

Shobha’s husband had died four years ago.

The Ambalappuzha Police conducted the inquest and the body will be released to relatives after post-mortem.