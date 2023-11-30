Kozhikode MCH senior nursing officer who stood by sexual assault survivor transferred

Kozhikode: Senior Nursing Officer P B Anitha, who stood by the survivor of rape was transferred to the Government Medical College, Idukki. She stood by the person who was raped in the ICU of the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.



Based on the government order, Anitha (30) was relieved from her duty on Thursday by the government medical college principal Dr N Ashokan. The order to transfer Anitha came from the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) on November 28, but it reached the principal's office on Wednesday.

As part of the departmental action, as requested by the inquiry committee, it is also recommended the transfer of the Nursing Superintendent from the district. As they are gazetted officers, the government has to issue transfer orders.

It is alleged that Anitha was transferred as a part of the revenge action and at the request of the leaders of the ruling party's service organisation. The sexual assault survivor demanded to cancel the nursing officer's transfer and declared that she would start a sit-in protest in front of the medical college. Five employees were transferred to Kottayam and Thrissur Medical Colleges for threatening the survivor.

The young lady complained that Saseendran, an attender raped her when she was in a semi-conscious stage inside the ICU of the hospital after a surgery. Though the accused has been arrested, further action in the case has been delayed.