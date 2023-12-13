LDF suffers a drubbing in local body bypolls in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) has had a disastrous outing in the recent byelections to various local bodies in the state, the results of which were announced on Wednesday. Save for a seat in Palakkad, the LDF drew a blank in every other local body to which byelections were held.

While the BJP captured the sitting seat of the CPM in Thiruvananthapuram, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) won all four seats in Kozhikode and two seats in Ernakulam. Meanwhile, the BJP retained both of its seats in Alappuzha. In Palakkad, the UDF won four seats, including a sitting seat of the LDF. The LDF and NDA won one ward each.

Thiruvananthapuram

C Archana of the BJP defeated Krishna Kumari of the CPM by 173 votes in the Manambur ward of Aruvikkara panchayat, where the CPM is in power. Manambur was earlier held by the CPM.

Kozhikode

All four wards favoured the UDF. N B Prakash won of Ward 16 in Villiappally, Vadakara with 311 votes. Siraj Cheruvallath of Ward 5 in Pullaloor, Madavoor won with 234 votes. Valappil Rasaq of Ward 13 in Parammal, Mavoor won with 171 votes. Anas Nangady of Kodiyoora ward in Vanimel won with 444 votes.

Alappuzha

Santhosh Kaniyamparambil of the BJP defeated T A Nasser of the LDF by 186 votes in Ward 32 of the Kayamkulam municipality. UDF candidate Tensy Ajayan came third here. AAP candidate Haridas Sivaraman secured a mere eight votes. The bypoll was conducted as D Aswini Dev of the BJP, who had won by a margin of six votes in the previous election, could not attend council meetings for a long time after suffering serious injuries in an accident.

Meanwhile, Sujanya Gopi of the BJP won the Thiruvanvandoor division of Chenagannur block panchayat by a margin of 1,452 votes. The UDF candidate came second here. The bypoll was necessitated following the demise of Sujanya’s husband T Gopi.

Ernakulam

The UDF retained both the wards in Ernakulam. Binitha Peter of the Congress secured a majority of 86 votes over her nearest rival in Ward 10 of Vadavukode – Puthencruz grama panchayat. The majority of the Congress was 323 votes in the previous poll.

Meanwhile, Antrose P Scaria (Congress) won by 100 votes in Ward 13 of Ramamangalam panchayat. The bypoll took place here following the demise of panchayat president E P George in a road accident.

Palakkad

The UDF wrested Ward 6 (Anjumoorthy Mangalam) from the LDF in Vadakkenchery panchayat. Malampuzha block panchayat Division 6 (Kannode), Pattithara Ward 14 (Thalakkasseri), and Thirumittacode panchayat Ward 11 (Pallipadam) were retained by the UDF. LDF retained district panchayat Division 24 (Vaniamkulam) and the BJP Ottapalam municipality Ward 7 (Palattu Road).