Vandiperiyar case: Mahila Morcha activists clash with police in TVM

Thiruvananthapuram: A protest march to the DGP's office led by Mahila Morcha activists seeking justice for the victim in the Vandiperiyar rape and murder case ended up in a scuffle with the police here on Saturday.



A few activists of the BJP's women's wing barged into the DGP's residence on Saturday morning and staged a protest resulting in a major security breach. It is learnt that DGP Sheikh Darvesh Saheb was present in his house at the time of the protest. Following this, they marched to the DGP's office and clashed with the police.

In visuals broadcast by TV channels, women police were seen blocking the Mahila Morcha activists and taking them into custody. According to reports, the clash between the police and women activists continued for nearly an hour.

The women activists raised slogans against the LDF government and the police for protecting the accused in the rape and murder of a six-year-old child in Idukki's Vandiperiyar.

Arjun, who was accused on rape and murder. File photos

Manorama News reported that police arrested the women activists who laid a siege to the road at Althara junction here. The protesters alleged that there were deliberate attempts to protect Arjun, the accused in the Vandiperiyar case, who they alleged was a DYFI activist.

On Thursday, the Special Fast Track Court in Kattappana acquitted Arjun after finding that "the prosecution failed to establish all the circumstances which are consistent with the guilt of the accused and inconsistent with his innocence."