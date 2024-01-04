Government lawyers mediating to settle POCSO cases, alleges Intelligence

Thiruvananthapuram: In a shocking revelation, the Intelligence Department in Kerala has prepared a report that accuses government lawyers of acting as mediators to settle cases registered under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act).

The report was presented by the head of the Intelligence wing at a meeting convened by the state police chief.

According to the Intelligence, the accused in the majority of the POCSO cases are let off after the victims change their statements following the intervention of the public prosecutors. The top Intelligence officer also alleged that government lawyers were not acting in the best interests of the victims.

After the Intelligence report was presented at the meeting, the state police chief directed deputy inspector generals and district police chiefs to directly monitor POCSO cases of a very serious nature.

The Intelligence report pointed out that the 54 fast-track courts in Kerala had a mere three pending POCSO cases in 2010. However, the number ballooned to 7060 between 2010 and 2022. In addition, 8506 POCSO cases are yet to complete trials at the special courts in the districts. The report also sought an inquiry into the interventions by government lawyers in these cases.

Meanwhile, ADGP in charge of law and order M R Ajith Kumar told the meeting that malpractices related to POCSO cases take place as soon as the first information report (FIR) is registered. “Parents of the victims agree for out-of-court settlements fearing loss of the family’s honour and following threats from the accused,” he said.

The number of unregistered POCSO cases is far higher than those registered, he added.

Responding to Ajith Kumar’s statement, the state police chief said that a victim and the accused could reach settlements, but the government machinery or personnel should not get involved.