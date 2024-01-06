Mylapra murder: 3 accused nabbed from Thenkasi, brought to Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta: The three accused in the murder of George Unnoonny (73) of Mylapra were arrested from Thenkasi in Tamil Nadu and brought to Pathanamthitta on Saturday for evidence collection. The accused are Thenkasi natives Balasubramanian and Murugan, and Pathanamthitta Valamchuzhy native Harif aka Quoter. According to police, Harif, who is an auto driver, is a history sheeter and has been jailed several times. He met the other two accused in jail.

George was found murdered inside his stationery and household goods shop 'Puthuvelil Stores' on December 30. It was George's grandson who found the body when he came to check on him after 6 pm, which was when he regularly closed his shop. According to police, George was strangled to death during a robbery bid.

The cops had recovered the shirt and lungi used to strangle George from the crime scene. A gold chain, weighing nine sovereigns that George wore, besides the cash kept in the store, was found stolen. His hands and legs were tied up and a piece of cloth was stuffed into his mouth. George used to keep a substantial amount of money on hand to purchase materials for his store.