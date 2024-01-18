Malayalam
Kannur man gets 8 years RI and fine in POCSO case

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 18, 2024 07:23 PM IST
Image for representation only. Photo: Canva
Topic | Kannur

Kannur: The Thalassery Fast-Track Special Court on Thursday sentenced a 53-year-old man to eight years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 45,000 after he was found guilty of raping a 13-year-old girl.

Judge Tity George found the accused, Dineshan P K of Chithrapoyil Thazhe Kuniyil House in Pannyannur, guilty under four sections of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The incident in question occurred on December 19, 2021. According to the charge-sheet, the accused barged into the house of the survivor and abused her sexually. Adv P M Basuri appeared for the prosecution.

