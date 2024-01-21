Kozhikode: Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) state president Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal on Sunday denounced the BJP for using the Ram temple in Ayodhya for political gains.

He contended that people are not idiots and will not easily fall into the BJP's political game, Thangal said while addressing the Youth League rally at Kozhikode beach on Sunday.

Thangal said that people in power at the Centre are using the Ram temple to spread hatred in the society. He said Lord Rama was a philanthropist but the BJP is misusing the great man for its political gains.

"Adhyatma Ramayana was written in beautiful Malayalam by Thunchath Ezhuthachan who was born in Tirur. We also respect the Rama mentioned in it. But we oppose the political Rama of the BJP," he said.

"India's Muslim community is not against the Ram temple. At the same time, it is the duty of the Muslim League to expose the hypocrisy of the BJP when it uses the holy site for its political agenda. They are destroying the sanctity of the holy place by exploiting people's sentimental attachment to the place. The Muslim League cannot ignore this," he said.

"So, to maintain our democracy, we have to strengthen the opposition INDIA bloc. If we all stand together, it will not be difficult to defeat the BJP in the next general election. The policy of the Muslim League is to meet hatred with love and brotherhood," he said.

Apart from IUML, several political parties including Congress, CPM and DMK have criticised BJP for politicising Ayodhya Ram temple consecration.