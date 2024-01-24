Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

No restriction in serious fraud investigation against Veena Vijayan and company: Kerala HC

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 24, 2024 12:49 PM IST
Article Image-Haritha - 2
T Veena. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday said that there was no restriction in initiating a Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) investigation into the allegations against the Chief Minister's daughter Veena Vijayan and her company Exalogic Solutions.

The High Court also expressed displeasure with the central government for not stating their stance in the matter. The Centre has sought two weeks to give an explanation.

The petitioner had sought a directive from the court for a probe by the SFIO into the money transactions between CMRL and leaders of various political parties and Veena. The petition alleged that the inquiry by the Registrar of Companies, Bangalore was aimed at diluting the corporate fraud.

RELATED ARTICLES

If an offence under section 447 of the Companies Act was revealed, no other investigation agency except the Serious Fraud Investigation office can conduct a probe into such offence, petitioner Shone George said.  

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.