PV Anvar's children's park granted licence amid High Court case

In a surprising development, Nilambur MLA PV Anvar was granted licence to operate a children's park in Kakkadampoyil of Kozhikode district.

The licence was granted by Koodaranji grama panchayat after charging a licence fee of Rs 7 lakh. Revenue recovery dues of Rs 2.5 lakh were also paid to the village office for obtaining the licence. Koodaranji Panchayat granted the licence while the High Court was considering a petition questioning the permission for the park.



The Koodaranji panchayat had informed the High Court the other day that the children's park in Kakadampoil of MLA PV Anvar was operating without a licence. The High Court directed the government to provide an explanation as to how the park was operating without a licence.

The panchayat informed that the application for the park licence had been submitted but there were errors in the related documents. It was suggested to correct it. The High Court sought an explanation from the Koodaranji panchayat on the basis of the RTI document that the park was operating without a licence from the panchayat.

TV Rajan, a former secretary of the Kerala River Protection Committee, called for the revocation of an official order to reopen the PeeVeeaaR Nature O Park closed earlier due to landslides, citing illegal constructions and lack of mandatory safety inspections as per his RTI findings.