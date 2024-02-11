Plus-One student collapses, dies during Mass in Kanjirappally church

Kottayam: A Plus-One student collapsed and died during Mass at a church in Kanjirappally here on Sunday. The incident happened around 7 am during Sunday Mass at St Antony's Church in Anakkal. The deceased is Milan Paul (16), son of Adv Paul Joseph. He was an altar boy in the parish.

Milan, who suddenly collapsed during Mass, was seen foaming at the mouth when people nearby came rushing to his aid. Though he was rushed to the hospital, he could not be saved. The cause of death is unclear.

Milan was a student of St Antony's Public School in Kanjirappally. The body will be handed over to his relatives following a postmortem.