Alappuzha man who set wife ablaze in public succumbs to burn injuries

Alappuzha: The 36-year-old man who killed his wife by setting her on fire in broad daylight on a public road in Cherthala has succumbed to the burn injuries that he sustained during the attack.

Shyam G Chandran, a native of Kadakkarappally near Pattanakkad, died while undergoing treatment at the Alappuzha Medical College at 7.45 pm on Tuesday. He had suffered over 70 percent of burn injuries.

Earlier on Monday, the accused attacked his wife Arathi (30) when she was on the way to a private financial firm in Cherthala where she was employed. He intercepted her two-wheeler near the Government Taluk Hospital, Cherthala, poured petrol over her and set fire.

The victim, who suffered serious burns all over her body, was rushed to Government Taluk Hospital, Cherthala, and later shifted to Government Medical College (MCH), Alappuzha. But she succumbed to her injuries by evening.

Shyam, a tiles worker, died within a few hours after the funeral of Arathi was held in her house premises in Vettikkal on Tuesday.

“The couple separated last year. Their two girl children Ishani (7) and Ziya (3) were staying with her. Family issues resulted in the murder,” said a police officer.

Last year, Arathi had filed a domestic violence case against Shyam, and the court ordered necessary protection. On February 4, the Pattanakkad Police arrested Shyam under various non-bailable provisions for violating the court order based on a complaint filed by her alleging threats from him. However, he was released later.