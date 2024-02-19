Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Alappuzha man blocks wife on scooter, sets her ablaze

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 19, 2024 12:02 PM IST
Shyamjith attacked his wife when she was heading to her office on a scooter. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Alappuzha

Alappuzha: A man in Cherthala here on Monday allegedly attempted to kill his wife by setting her on fire. The accused is identified as Shyamjith. His wife Arathi (32) from Kadakkarappally sustained severe burn injuries in the attack. She was rushed to the Cherthala Government Taluk Hospital soon after the attack.

According to reports, the incident took place on Monday morning when Arathi was on the way to her office at Cherthala. Shyamjith reportedly blocked Arathi on the road and set her on fire after dousing her in petrol. He also suffered burns after getting caught in the blaze.

Police assume that a family feud ended up in the murder attempt.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE