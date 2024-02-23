Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Convict who escaped from Kannur central jail, woman accomplice held

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 23, 2024 12:44 PM IST Updated: February 23, 2024 01:21 PM IST
Topic | Kannur

Kannur: The Kerala police on Friday apprehended TC Harshad (34), who had earlier escaped from the Kannur Central Jail.

Harshad, a native of Koyyode here, was serving a 10-year sentence for a drug conviction. He was sentenced by the court on September 9, 2023, following his arrest by the Kannavam police.

A woman, Apsara, was also arrested on Friday along with Harshad, for providing him hideout in Madhura.

RELATED ARTICLES

According to prison officials, Harshad made his escape on the morning of January 14 at around 7 am by deceiving the duty sentry. CCTV footage from the day of his escape shows Harshad collecting newspapers at the prison gate and walking to a two-wheeler which seemed to be waiting for him. With him riding a pillion, the motorcycle was then seen speeding away from the spot.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE