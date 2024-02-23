Kannur: The Kerala police on Friday apprehended TC Harshad (34), who had earlier escaped from the Kannur Central Jail.

Harshad, a native of Koyyode here, was serving a 10-year sentence for a drug conviction. He was sentenced by the court on September 9, 2023, following his arrest by the Kannavam police.



A woman, Apsara, was also arrested on Friday along with Harshad, for providing him hideout in Madhura.

According to prison officials, Harshad made his escape on the morning of January 14 at around 7 am by deceiving the duty sentry. CCTV footage from the day of his escape shows Harshad collecting newspapers at the prison gate and walking to a two-wheeler which seemed to be waiting for him. With him riding a pillion, the motorcycle was then seen speeding away from the spot.