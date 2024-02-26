Tiger on prowl captured in Wayanad's Mullankolly

Wayanad: A tiger that raided residential areas and killed domestic animals was found trapped in a cage set by the forest department at Vanamoolika area near Vadanakavala around 9.30 am on Monday.

The animal would be shifted to the Animal Hospice and Palliative Centre at Kuppadi to undergo a medical examination. According to forest officials, a decision on retaining the animal in the centre or shifting it to a biological park will be decided after the expert healthcare examination. The department is also mulling to release it back to another part of the jungle.

According to reports, the tiger was triggering panic in Pulpally and Mullankolly areas for nearly a month. The department also issued an order to tranquilise the animal amid raging public protest. At the same time, the forest department is yet to confirm that this same tiger got trapped in the cage.

On Sunday, the tiger reportedly killed a cow too. Many farmers had been complaining that they had spotted a tiger in Mullankolly. Moreover, the schools in the area also were closed for a few days as panic-stricken students refused to go to school. Though the forest department had set four cages to trap the tiger, it had fallen into the third cage.

Protesting against the lethargy of the forest department in capturing the tiger, the people of the locality organised a series of agitations against the state government. The furious crowd also waylaid the officials in many villages.