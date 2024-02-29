4 Wayanad youths arrested for highway robbery from Mysuru

Sulthan Bathery: Four youths who waylaid the vehicle of a three-member family, attacked and robbed them of their gold ornaments were arrested from Mysuru following a risky chase.

The accused are P K Ajmal (24), of Pallikkandi; Aman Roshan (23), of Pallikkandi, A U Aswin, of Tirunelli; and Muhammed Nasim (26), of Kallumukku, Noolppuzha.

The arrest was made based on a complaint filed by Koliyadi native K A Nikhil, who was robbed. The investigation team was headed by Sulthan Bathery Inspector Byju K Jose. All the accused fled to a hideout in Mysuru after the robbery.

The incident happened on January 30 on the Sulthan Bathery-Koliyadi road. The accused beat up Nikhil and snatched his gold chain and ring.