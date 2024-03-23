Kerala Kalamandalam to host RLV Ramakrishnan's Mohiniyattam, dancer says 'dream come true'

Thrissur: Giving a fit reply to dancer Kalamandalam Sathyabhama over her casteist remarks against noted Mohiniyattam dancer RLV Ramakrishnan, Kerala Kalamandalam has decided to host the performance of the latter. Kalamandalam authority has invited Ramakrishnan to perform Mohiniyattam at its prestigious Koothambalam on Tuesday at 5 pm.



Reacting to the invitation, Ramakrishnan expressed his happiness and termed the opportunity as a dream come true moment for him. Though the dancer had completed his PhD in Kerala Kalamandalam, he didn't get an opportunity to perform on the campus.

“ Every dancer will wish to perform at Kalamandalam. So it's a dream come true moment for me,” Ramakrishnan told Manorama News.

Ramakrishnan, brother of late actor Kalabhavan Mani has been receiving invitations for dance performances after Sathyabhama's remark against him triggered a controversy. Social media is also witnessing campaigns seeking justice for Ramakrishnan.

Sathyabhama reportedly made the controversial remark against Ramakrishnan in her recent interview for a YouTube channel.

In the purported interview, Sathyabhama had said, "The person who performs Mohiniyattam should be 'mohini' (enchanting). He has the colour of a crow. This is an art form that requires a stance that keeps the legs wide apart. There is nothing more repulsive than a man who performs with his legs wide apart in this manner.

"In my opinion, men should perform Mohiniyattam only if they are that good-looking...But his looks are unbearable." Sathyabhama, however, had not specified whom she was referring to.

But as the video went viral, Ramakrishnan took to his Facebook page and alleged that Sathyabhama targeted him.

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission on Friday initiated a case against Satyabhama and directed the Thrissur district police chief and the government's Secretary for Culture to conduct a probe and submit a report within 15 days.

The action was taken by the Commission on its own based on media reports, it said, adding that a human rights activist Guinness Madasamy had also filed a complaint on the same issue.

The woman dancer who triggered the controversy is also being criticised for taking the name of veteran dancer Padma Shri Kalamandalam V Satyabhama who taught her Mohiniyattam at Kerala Kalamandalam. The actual Kalamandalam Satyabhama was an Indian classical dancer, teacher and choreographer, known for her performances and scholarship in Mohiniyattam. She died in September 2015 at the age of 77.