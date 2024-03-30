Pathanamthitta: The police have launched a probe to unravel the mystery behind the car-truck collision that claimed two lives. Anuja Raveendran (37), a school teacher, and Hashim (31), a bus employee, were killed when the car in which they were travelling hit a truck. The probe team are planning to send the mobile phones of the deceased for a detailed examination to recover the WhatsApp chats as they suspect that Hashim, who was in a relationship with Anuja, deliberately collided with the truck.

However, the police are yet to confirm how the duo became acquainted, as both Hashim's and Anuja's families claim they were unaware of any connection between the two. Hence, police hope that the examination of the mobile phones of the deceased will provide crucial evidence to ascertain the assumptions.

After failing to unlock the phones, the officials decided to send them to the forensic lab. Manorama News reported that the Cyber Cell of Police will collect Call Detail Records of the deceased.

According to police, Hashim and Anuja were killed in the road accident around 10.30 pm on Thursday. It is reported that Hashim forced Anuja, who was returning from a picnic with her colleagues, into the car around 7.30 pm by blocking the vehicle she was travelling.

Anuja, a native of Nooranad, and Hashim from Charummood died after their car collided with a container trailer. Photo: Special arrangement.

During a phone conversation, Anuja reportedly told her colleague that she was going to die by suicide with Hashim minutes before the accident. Hashim was allegedly drunk and a few liquor bottles were recovered from the car.

Meanwhile, residents near the accident area told TV channels that they saw the car along the road the night before the mishap and alleged that some sort of scuffle took place inside. However, police said they didn't have evidence to corroborate the claims and they are examining the CCTV visuals.

Samples for chemical examination were collected from both bodies at Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital. Hashim is married and has a two-year-old daughter. Anuja has a son who is studying in class eight.

(With PTI inputs)

