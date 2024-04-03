Malayalam
Rahul Gandhi to file nomination today, precedes with roadshow in Kalpetta

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 03, 2024 07:24 AM IST
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi during his 1st press conference in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatara in Nagaland.January 16, 2024. Photo: Sanjay Ahlawat/ PTI
Topic | Wayanad

Wayanad: Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi will submit his nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, from the Wayanad Constituency, on Wednesday.

After arriving by helicopter at Thalakkal Ground in Moopainad, Rahul is slated to lead a roadshow in Kalpetta at 11 am. All India Congress Committee (AICC) chairperson Priyanka Gandhi will accompany him.

Thousands of United Democratic Front (UDF) workers from Wayanad are expected to participate in the roadshow.

After the roadshow, Rahul will submit his nomination to District Collector Dr Renuraj, who also serves as the election officer.

