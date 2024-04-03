Rahul Gandhi to file nomination today, precedes with roadshow in Kalpetta

Wayanad: Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi will submit his nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, from the Wayanad Constituency, on Wednesday.



After arriving by helicopter at Thalakkal Ground in Moopainad, Rahul is slated to lead a roadshow in Kalpetta at 11 am. All India Congress Committee (AICC) chairperson Priyanka Gandhi will accompany him.

Thousands of United Democratic Front (UDF) workers from Wayanad are expected to participate in the roadshow.

After the roadshow, Rahul will submit his nomination to District Collector Dr Renuraj, who also serves as the election officer.