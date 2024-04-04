Man hacks 40-year-old in bizarre street encounter in Ernakulam

Kalamassery: In a bizarre incident, a man hacked a 40-year-old with a knife after the former turned suspicious of the latter looking at him. Lijo Joseph of Desam in Aluva was admitted to a private hospital with hand injuries. The incident happened around 7.50 pm on Tuesday in front of the Milma parlour in Koonamthai.

The accused, Anil Kumar (44) of HMT Colony in Kalamassery, surrendered at the police station on the night of the incident. He was arrested and produced in court, which remanded him. According to police, Anil Kumar often comes to the station with complaints that someone is trying to kill him using biological weapons, indicating he might be suffering from paranoia.

Anil Kumar confronted Lijo, who walked past him while drinking tea at the Milma parlour. Following an argument, Anil Kumar attacked Lijo with the knife he was carrying.