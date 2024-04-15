Youth hospitalised after suspected snakebite on Madurai-Guruvayur Express; bogie sealed

Kottayam: A youth was allegedly bitten by a snake in a train compartment here on Monday. The incident occurred on the Madurai-Guruvayur Express (16329) in Ettumanoor railway station at around 9:30 am. The bogie in question was sealed off following this.

The affected youth Karthi, a resident of Chinnakovilankulam, Madurai, was transferred to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital. He is currently under observation. It is suspected that the snake may have entered the train from the dense forested area nearby when the train came to a halt.

