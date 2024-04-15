Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Youth hospitalised after suspected snakebite on Madurai-Guruvayur Express; bogie sealed

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 15, 2024 01:57 PM IST
Representative Image. Photo: Shutterstock/Libin Jose
Topic | Kottayam

Kottayam: A youth was allegedly bitten by a snake in a train compartment here on Monday. The incident occurred on the Madurai-Guruvayur Express (16329) in Ettumanoor railway station at around 9:30 am. The bogie in question was sealed off following this.

The affected youth Karthi, a resident of Chinnakovilankulam, Madurai, was transferred to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital. He is currently under observation. It is suspected that the snake may have entered the train from the dense forested area nearby when the train came to a halt.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE