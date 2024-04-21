Relatives unaware of Sheeba's debts; bank says no loan was issued to deceased

Nedumkandam (Idukki): Relatives were unaware that Sheeba and her family were carrying a huge financial burden, which tragically resulted in her death. She set herself ablaze during a bank’s revenue recovery process.

Five years ago, Sheeba and her husband Dileep purchased a house and land from a woman in Nedunkandam. They agreed to assume the bank liability of Rs 15 lakh as part of the transaction, and the property was transferred upon payment of the remaining amount. However, as the loan was not formally transferred to them, the property remained unregistered in their name. Only a contractual agreement was made between the buyer and seller, without the issuance of a title deed.

The agreement made at that time stipulated that the property would be legally transferred into their name after clearing the balance of the loan amount with the bank. Relatives said family's financial stability was severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent floods in the state. Additionally, Dileep, who was a trader, had been battling heart disease for an extended period and was undergoing treatment.

Sheeba was actively involved in social work and community activities. Social activists had intervened in the matter, urging the bank to halt the revenue recovery process, with assurances that the bank's liability would be settled. Sources indicate that the loan, originally taken in 2015, has since ballooned to Rs 60 lakh, inclusive of interest and compound interest.

Injured police personnel undergoing treatment

The SI and the female Civil Police Officer (CPO) who sustained burns while attempting to save Sheeba are undergoing medical treatment. CPO T Ambili, who suffered 40 per cent burn injuries, is currently under observation at a private hospital in Ernakulam. The burns and smoke have affected her lungs. Ambili had applied for a long leave to visit her husband, who works abroad, and the mishap occurred just as she was about to take this leave following the Lok Sabha elections. She also has a one-and-a-half-year-old baby.

Meanwhile, SI Benoy Abraham, who sustained 20 per cent burn injuries, has managed to survive the critical condition. Notably, last week, Benoy rescued another young woman attempting to commit suicide similarly. While on patrol duty in Nedumkandam, he rescued the young lady, who was standing with a lighter after dousing herself with petrol, threatening to commit suicide following a family dispute.

No loan extended to Sheeba or family, says bank

Meanwhile, officials from the South Indian Bank have clarified that the late Sheeba or her family did not obtain any loans from the bank. The previous owner of the house had secured a loan from the Nedumkandam branch in September 2015, which subsequently turned into a non-performing asset in March 2018. The process of revenue recovery began in June 2018. The unfortunate incident occurred while the Advocate Commission, appointed by the Chief Judicial Magistrate in March 2023, was executing the court orders. Bank officials emphasize that the bank fully complied with all legal requirements before initiating the recovery process on the mortgaged property. However, they did not disclose the amount to be paid.