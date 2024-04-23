Pinarayi backs Anvar's 'DNA' remarks on Rahul Gandhi; Cong complains to poll body

Kannur: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday supported MLA PV Anvar’s controversial remarks that Rahul Gandhi's DNA should be checked to see whether he belongs to the Gandhi family.

The Nilambur MLA also referred to the Congress leader as Rahul avoiding the latter's surname.



Anvar’s comment came in response to Rahul Gandhi's accusation at a UDF rally in Kannur, where he implied that the BJP was shielding Vijayan from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrest on corruption charges. "Can someone born with Nehru family genes speak like this?" He went to ask for a DNA test to confirm the Congress leader's lineage and added that “Rahul has no right to live as the great-grandson of Jawaharlal Nehru.”

Vijayan backed Anvar's remarks and cautioned Rahul to be mindful of the backlash his statements might provoke. "Rahul will not be here while India faces serious problems," he said at a press conference in Kannur.

The CM criticised Rahul's presence in Kerala, claiming he was immature and incapable of thinking independently. "He is merely repeating the words of local leaders. That's why I recommended to Rahul that he should not entice people to use his old name," Vijayan said.

Meanwhile, the Congress filed a complaint against Anvar with the Election Commission, demanding police action for his comments against Rahul Gandhi and his family. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) acting president MM Hassan submitted the complaint and said Anvar is the reincarnation of Godse, who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi. “Anvar’s words pose a greater danger than the bullets of Godse”, Hassan stated in the letter attached to the complaint.

AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal alleged that Anvar's comments were made with Vijayan's support and he has not only insulted Rahul Gandhi but also the martydom of Rajiv Gandhi.