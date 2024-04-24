Relief for IUML as Samastha clears speculations about rift with League

Malappuram: With two days left for the elections, the Samastha leaders have issued a statement dousing speculations of a rift between the IUML and Samastha. It came as a major relief for the IUML since a confusion had emerged in the Ponnani and Malappuram constituencies over the stand of Samastha in the Lok Sabha elections.

Samastha Kerala Jammiyathul Ulama EK faction made a statement on Tuesday explaining the deep relation between both organisations. Samastha has not been vocal about its support in this election. The LDF has tried to captizalise on Samastha's silence in Malappuram and Ponnani.

Over the last few weeks, Ponnani and Malappuram constituencies have witnessed circulation of misleading and fake content meant to influence the thought process of a Samastha follower. The organisation has now been forced to disown the content which was circulated even in the names of their leaders.

Many voters had reportedly received phone calls in the name of Samastha with a request to vote for the LDF. Many videos and voice clips were circulated criticising the IUML. The confusion reached its peak when the Samastha secretary Ummer Faizy Mukkam said that the organisation has no association with any of the parties. However, the Samastha leadership eventually broke their silence on the matters affecting its relationship with IUML.

"Everyone should avoid the comments which affect the special relation between the Samastha and IUML. Samastha has not asked anyone to do election campaign for the organisation,'' the statement issued by Samastha's top leaders said.