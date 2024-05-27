Rajya Sabha elections to three vacant seats in Kerala on June 25

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday declared the Rajya Sabha polls in two states, including Kerala. The elections to the Upper House will take place on June 25. The number of vacancies in the respective states are: Kerala-3 and Maharashtra-1.

The term of office of three Kerala members of Rajya Sabha is due to expire on their retirement on July 1, 2024. The MPs are Binoy Viswam, Elamaram Kareem and Jose K Mani.

Meanwhile, a bypoll to the Council of States from Maharashtra, prompted by the resignation of Praful Patel, a former Union Minister, will also be held on June 25. This vacancy has a term up to July 4, 2028. The NCP leader resigned as the Rajya Sabha MP on February 27, 2024, after he was re-elected to the Upper House earlier that month. His resignation came after he parted ways with Sharad Pawar and joined the Ajit Pawar faction.

Important dates including the last date of making nominations are listed below:

1. Issue of notifications: June 6, 2024

2. Last date of making nominations: June 13, 2024

3. Scrutiny of nominations: June 14, 2024

4. Last date of withdrawal of candidatures: June 18, 2024

5. Date of poll: June 25, 2024

6. Hours of poll: 9 am – 4 pm

7. Counting of votes: June 25, 2024 at 5 pm

8. Date before which election shall completed: June 28, 2024