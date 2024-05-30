Malayalam
Only name resembles Veena's Exalogic, no other ties: Exalogic Consulting founders clarify

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 30, 2024 10:35 PM IST
Exalogic Dubai
Exalogic Consulting officials in a press conference. Photo: Manorama.
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Dubai: Exalogic Consulting, a Dubai-based company, has stated that it has no connection with Exalogic Solutions, the company involved in the monthly payment controversy related to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter, T Veena. The confusion may have arisen due to the similarity in names, leading to the company's and its directors' names being dragged into the controversy, said Sassoon Sadiq and Naveen Kumar, the founders of Exalogic Consulting, registered with the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC).

They clarified that they do not know T Veena or M Suneesh and have no association with SNC-Lavalin, PricewaterhouseCoopers, or any Malayali company. The firm, which has been operating for 15 years, also has an office in Bengaluru. They mentioned that they had to change the company name upon registration due to the existence of another company with a similar name.
BJP leader Shaun George had alleged that Veena's Exalogic company conducted transactions worth crores through a commercial bank account in Abu Dhabi. The allegation was that the account was in the name of Exalogic Consulting, Media City, UAE, at the Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.

