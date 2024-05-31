Malayalam
HC quashes plea challenging election of LDF candidate from Peermade in 2021 Assembly polls

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 31, 2024 12:38 PM IST Updated: May 31, 2024 12:42 PM IST
Kerala High Court. FIle Image: Manorama
Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking the disqualification of MLA Vazhoor Soman, the LDF candidate elected from the Peermade constituency in Idukki in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections. Justice Mary Joseph dismissed the election petition moved by UDF candidate Syriac Thomas, who lost to Soman in the Assembly polls.

Thomas had alleged in his plea that the LDF candidate had suppressed material facts and furnished false answers in his affidavit filed in support of his nomination paper. The petitioner had sought that Soman's election be declared void and set aside.
After the verdict, Thomas told reporters that he would appeal against the order in the Supreme Court.

