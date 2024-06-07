Hanging fence defunct, elephants from Karnataka wade through Kabani to Wayanad farmlands

Wayanad: The elephant herds from the arid forest regions of Karnataka have found a free pass to the lush green farmlands in Wayanad, triggering panic among the villagers. Thanks to the forest department which failed to maintain the hanging fence due to staff crunch, the elephants crossing the river and making their way to the villages are giving sleepless nights to the farmers.

The department has failed to maintain the hanging wire fencing over a distance of 20.2 km along the banks of the river Kabani on the Kerala-Karnataka border. Elephant herds used to roam into the farmlands of Mullankolly panchayath, wreaking havoc.

A group of farmers who stay vigilant would scare away the herds back to Karnataka forest and if the herds crossed the river into some human habitats there, they would repeat the same exercise, chasing the herd back.

Installed two years back at a cost of Rs 1 crore the hanging electric fence was very much effective in the beginning. Farmers pointed out that it was the negligent attitude of the forest department in ensuring maintenance of the fencing that resulted in the damages and for the past many weeks the fence has been defunct.

The ‘hanging wire fences’ include a line of stainless steel wires hanging from the main power line installed at a height of 15 to 20 feet, so that elephants will not damage the main line. The wires that hang from the line will not touch the ground. Solar power is passed onto the wires as in the case of ordinary solar power fences and when an elephant comes in contact with the wires, it gets a mild shock which will not cause any danger to its life. Such fences are laid across the fringes of the forests to check the entry of problem elephants into human habitats and farmlands.

Jose Nelledam, Mullankolly panchayat ward president said that in the initial stage, the hanging fence was enough to deter the elephant herds that raid the farmlands of the district after crossing the river Kabani. A few months ago the fence prevented the attempt of the notorious elephant Belur Makhna to enter the district by crossing the river.

After much hue and cry the forest department installed the hanging fence with the funds sourced from the fund of IC Balakrishnan MLA. He said that there are no serious damages but just proper maintenance would save the fencing from being defunct.

There are no responsible forest officials in charge at present here as the Forest Range officer of Chethalath Range Abdul Samad is away on a months-long training programme whereas there is no DFO at the South Wayanad Forest division. Former DFO Shajna Karim was transferred to the Social Forestry division, Kasargod. Moreover, there were 7 forest watchers earlier to look after the 11 km stretch of ‘hanging fence’ whereas now there is only one left, it was pointed out.