Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Elderly man dies in bomb blast in Kannur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 18, 2024 02:55 PM IST Updated: June 18, 2024 04:22 PM IST
Site where bomb exploded in Kannur. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Kannur

Kannur: An elderly man died in a bomb blast here in Eranholi on Tuesday. The deceased, Velayudhan, 85, was a native of Kudakkalam in Eranholi near Thalassery. 

He was collecting coconuts from a farmland near his residence. The explosion occurred when Velayudhan tried to break open the bomb which was made of steel. His hands were severed in the impact. He succumbed to injuries even before reaching hospital.

According to local residents, Velayudhan frequented the site for collecting coconuts. The house and its premises had remained empty for a long time. 

The Thalassery police told Onmanorama that they have initiated an investigation into the incident under the supervision of Kannur Range DIG. A bomb squad is also on-site. Authorities are examining whether there are other explosives present at the location.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE