Couple held for robbing grandmother's jewellery in Kollam

Kollam: A woman and her husband were held for robbing her 85-year-old maternal grandmother of gold ornaments, police said on Saturday.

Kollam East police arrested the accused, Parvathy and her husband Sarath, from Kazhakuttom in Thiruvananthapuram based on a complaint by Yashoda, the elderly woman hailing from Uliyakovil.

According to police, Parvathy, who had been living with the complainant, was aware of the gold ornaments and money with her. The accused, on Thursday, tied both hands of the old woman and forcefully snatched away her gold ornaments, police said. The couple later decamped with Rs 25,000 kept in her almirah by breaking it open.

“Based on Yashoda’s complaint, we launched a probe and nabbed the culprits on Friday. They were remanded later,” police said.

(With PTI inputs)