Alappuzha Port officials seize houseboat with fake registration after accident

Alappuzha: Port officials, along with the tourism police, seized an unregistered houseboat on Tuesday, which had met with an accident carrying seven tourists from Tamil Nadu on Sunday. The boat, H B Maria, was operated by PTR Holidays under the ownership of Thomas Mathew.

“The accident occurred last Sunday. The boat was carrying seven tourists from Tamil Nadu when it lost balance in strong winds and drifted towards the bank before sinking. Fortunately, the accident happened near the shore, so the crew was able to save the tourists, preventing any casualties,” said K Anilkumar, Port Conservator. Upon investigation, it was discovered that the boat was operating under a fake registration number, KAV/LP/HB 8092/13.

“The boat is currently filled with water, and the dewatering process is underway. Once the boat is ready to be tugged, it will be taken to the dock in Aryad,” Anilkumar added. He also mentioned that the owner, Thomas Mathew, had another houseboat that was also being operated without any documents. This boat has also been seized and moved to Aryad dock.

The official team included Port Surveyor V. K. Nandakumar and Tourism Police officers P. R. Rajesh, Sreeja Ajaykumar, and Joshith. The officials stated that strict measures will be taken against houseboats operating without valid documents.