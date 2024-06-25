Massive fire erupts at plastic godown in TVM's Kochuveli

Thiruvananthapuram: A major fire broke out at a plastic godown named 'Surya Pack' in Kochuveli here on Tuesday around 4.30 am. No casualties are reported as the godown was closed. As per the preliminary assumption, a short circuit could have triggered the blaze.



A total of 12 Fire Fore units are trying to douse the fire. The fire force personnel faced hindrance to enter into the building as huge sacks carrying plastic bottles were dumped at the single entrance of the building. Heavy rain in the area is also hampering the mission.

In the visuals aired on TV channels, the fire was seen spreading in the building. According to reports, a security guard alerted the police after noticing the fire. Following this, Fire Force personnel rushed to the scene and made efforts to douse the fire.

As the roof may fall at any time, the firefighters called off the plan to enter the building. Currently, water is being pumped to douse the blaze, The fire should be made under control as the godown is situated in a densly populated area.The godown belongs to a plastic recycling factory.