Bird Flu: Rain slows down culling, burying & burning carcasses a challenge

Alappuzha: The culling of birds being carried out in different parts of the district to contain the spread of bird flu has been adversely affected by the incessant rains. Presently, culling is being carried out in Pallipuram, Vayalar, and Thaikkattussery panchayats.

“Rain is not a problem if the culling is being carried out in big farms with vast areas. However, the process of culling when being carried out within a 1 km radius of the place of origin mostly includes small farmers who raise their birds in their house premises. In such cases, rains force considerable delay to the process,” said Dr Rema, Chief Veterinary Officer of Alappuzha.

In Pallipuram panchayat, the culling of 33,699 birds was to be carried out on Tuesday. However, due to the rains only around 10,000 birds were culled and carcasses destroyed on Tuesday. On Wednesday too, only a similar number could be achieved.

“Twenty teams are working on culling the birds in different parts of the district,” said Dr.Joy Francis, District Animal Husbandry Officer. “Despite great difficulties, we are moving ahead with the task. Some of the officials coming from the neighbouring districts are staying back so that the culling can be completed as quickly as possible,” he said.

Getting to individual homes in low-lying areas during the rainy season is in itself an arduous task due to water logging. Upon reaching the houses, getting hold of the birds to be culled during the rain is a time-consuming process. After culling, disposing of the carcasses is a big challenge as the firewood, coconut husks and shells would be dampened by the rain.

To bury the carcasses, at least 2 metre of the earth has to be removed. This is also not possible as one reaches groundwater level if a hole that deep is dug in the low-lying areas of Kuttanad. All this means a few more days are required to complete the present culling process, Dr Joy said.

The meticulous manner in which the culling process is being carried out and the nature of the jobs of the officials involved in the process are also factors behind the delay, according to Pallipuram Panchayat ward 15 member K K Shiji.

“The culling team consist mainly of high-level officials. They are required to change to PPE suits and take other precautionary measures before commencing the culling process. They also have to follow a lot of protocols while destroying the carcasses. If it were left to the labourers who are used to this kind of job, the whole culling process would have been over by now,” says Shiji.

He also adds that while culling being carried out in the places of origin is understandable, the same cannot be said about the situation of small farmers who lose their entire stock to such precautionary measures. “It is difficult to watch the family members of these houses helplessly look on as their entire stock of birds gets killed and destroyed by the official team,” he says.