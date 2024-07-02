Malayalam
Assistant executive engineer caught taking bribe in Kodakara

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 02, 2024 10:23 PM IST
Kodakara Bribery
Anthony M Vattoly. Photo: Special Arrangement.
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: Anthony M Vattoly, the Assistant Executive Engineer of the Kodakara Block Panchayat, was arrested on Tuesday by vigilance officers while taking a bribe.

Vattoly was caught accepting Rs 6,000 from a contractor named Selvaraj. The bribe was related to the construction of a canal in the Alagappanagar Panchayat and was demanded as 2 percent of the construction bill of Rs 3.5 lakh.

The contractor lodged a complaint with the vigilance department. The vigilance officers applied phenolphthalein powder on the currency notes, which Selvaraj handed over to Vattoly outside his office. Vattoly was caught red-handed by the vigilance officers.

A subsequent search of Vattoly’s car revealed an additional Rs 50,000, which he admitted to taking as a bribe from a KIIFB contractor. Vattoly was arrested, and his car was seized. Officials stated that there had been complaints against Vattoly related to bribery. The arrest was carried out by a team led by Vigilance Deputy Superintendent of Police K C Sethu.

