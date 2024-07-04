Wayanad youth held with MDMA at Kozhikode railway station

Kozhikode:The anti narcotic special squad seized 982 grams of MDMA from a man at Kozhikode railway station in the early morning hours on Thursday. The arrested was identified as Ismail (26), a youth from Vellamunda, Wayanad.

Ismail was carrying MDMA from Delhi, by Mangala-Nizamuddin Express allegedly for distribution at Vadakara, Koyilandy and in the outskirts of Kozhikode city. Acting on a tip-off, Circle Inspector EC Gireesh Kumar and his team with the help of Intelligence Bureau in the excise department tracked his travel route and caught him red handed at the railway station by 3.30 am.

''This is one of the biggest catches in the district. The accused is possibly a wholesale dealer. The stuff costs Rs 5,000 per gram and the total price of the catch is nearly Rs 50 lakhs in open market,'' said Gireesh Kumar. The investigating officials received specific information regarding the transport of the drug, he said. The accused was presented before the court.