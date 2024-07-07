Auto driver held for threatening bus driver with machete while attempting to overtake

Malappuram: Police arrested an autorickshaw driver for threatening a bus driver with a machete while the latter attempted to overtake his vehicle. The accused is Shamsudheen of Valiyaparamba. The incident happened along the Kondotty-Kolappuram stretch on the Palakkad-Kozhikode highway on Friday.

The bus was on its way to Kozhikode from Manjeri. The auto overtook the bus while it halted to deboard passengers. The bus driver later tried to pass the auto, but the driver did not allow him. When the bus driver kept honking, the auto driver took out a machete and threatened to use it if he dared to overtake. A video of the incident taken from the bus went viral.

"There is one accused in the case and he has been arrested Arms Act,” Kondotty Station House Office A Deepakumar said. He was also charged under the Narcotics Act earlier after it was found that Shamsudheen was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.