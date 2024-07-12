Mothers of minor trainees abused by cricket coach Manu move HC, claim role of racket

Kochi: The mothers of five girls, who were allegedly molested by Kerala Cricket Association coach Manu, have moved the High Court of Kerala demanding a fresh probe as they suspect the involvement of a racket.

The mothers have filed a petition seeking a probe led by an officer, not under the rank of ADGP, Crime Branch. The petitioners have expressed dissatisfaction with the investigation conducted by the Cantonment Police in Thiruvananthapuram. The accused is on remand.

Recently, the Cantonment Police claimed that Manu confessed to molesting one of the trainees. At least six cases of sexual abuse were filed against Manu, all by parents of minor girls, who trained under him at KCA facilities in Thiruvananthapuram.

The mothers have claimed that the Cantonment Police has yet to share the details of its investigation. The petitioners have demanded a thorough probe into Manu's connections. They want the state Cyber Crime unit to investigate whether the accused filmed the girls naked and circulated the videos. It must be probed if the accused sold such visuals, the petitioners told the court.

The mothers suspect Manu spiked the sweets he gave the girls as they later complained about feeling unwell. The mothers also want an examination of CCTV footage at the KCA facilities that Manu used.

The first complaint was filed on June 8, 2024, by the parent of a girl who trained under him in 2019. The girl's parents shifted her training to Bengaluru five years ago after she appeared disinterested in the training sessions in Thiruvananthapuram. It is alleged that Manu threatened her when she saw him in Thiruvananthapuram recently. Later, the girl opened up about her ordeal at a counselling session provided by the Vanitha Police. Once the media reported about the case, more girls came forward with complaints. It emerged that Manu molested more trainees during the 2020-21 period.