Man kills self after murdering wife in Paravur

Kochi: A man died by suicide after murdering his wife by slitting her throat at Paravur here on Saturday. The deceased are Vidyadharan (63) and Vanaja (58). The couple moved to Paravur two-and-a-half years ago.

Vidyadharan was a security employee in a private agency, while Vanaja was a retired staffer of Gandhi Mandiram in Nanthiattukunnam.

As per reports, Vanaja became mentally unstable after losing her vision. Neighbours said the couple fought frequently because of this. They have two daughters.