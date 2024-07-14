Kannur: The district collectors of Kannur, Kozhikode, Thrissur and Malappuram have announced a holiday for all educational institutions on July 15, Monday, in view of the heavy rain. In Kasaragod, schools and anganwadis will be closed while classes will be held for colleges.

As per the order issued by Kannur collector Arun K Vijayan, Kozhikode collector Snehil Kumar Singh, Thrissur collector Krishna Teja and Malappuram collector V R Vinod, all educational institutions including anganwadis and professional colleges in the districts will remain shut on Monday. However, university and public examinations will be held as scheduled. In Kasaragod, district collector Inbasekar Kalimuthu ordered a holiday for schools under state government, CBSE and ICSE boards, Kendriya Vidyalaya and anganwadis on Monday.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has sounded a red alert in Kannur on Monday as incessant rain continued to lash the district. As per the alert, rainfall above 2.4.4 mm is expected in the district within 24 hours. Apart from Kannur, Malappuram and Kasaragod are also placed under red alert on Monday. An orange alert is sounded for Kozhikode and Thrissur districts on Monday.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has predicted chances for high tidal waves on the coasts of Kannur and Kasaragod on Monday till 11.30 pm. The Met office has informed that heavy rain will lash Kerala in the next five days as monsoon winds continued to intensify.