Patient trapped inside elevator at TVM Medical College for 2 days, rescued

Thiruvananthapuram: A patient who was trapped inside an elevator at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital (MCH) for two days was rescued on Monday.

Ulloor native and CPI local secretary Raveendran Nair got struck inside the elevator on Saturday noon, reported Manorama News. He was found unconscious on the elevator floor by the hospital's lift operator around 6 am on Monday.

According to police, Raveendran visited the MCH’s Orthopedic department on Saturday morning seeking treatment for his back pain. After consulting with the doctor and undergoing tests, he went home to retrieve some of his medical documents.

Returning around noon, Raveendran took the lift from the ground floor of the hospital to the first floor. However, the elevator suddenly malfunctioned and shook violently. Raveendran's mobile phone slipped from his hand and broke during the incident, leaving him unable to contact anyone to inform that he was trapped inside. "I kept pressing the alarm button, but no one came. I also tried the emergency telephone inside the elevator, but no one answered," he told Manorama News.

On Tuesday morning, the lift operator opened the elevator and found Raveendran lying on the floor, exhausted.

Meanwhile, the hospital authorities on Monday directed its engineering department to file an explanation regarding the incident.

Raveendran’s family had previously filed a missing person complaint with the Medical College police. They also accused that there were no signs near the elevator indicating it was out of service.

